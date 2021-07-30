Voyager 2021 media awards
National's new tough on crime campaign uses bad data, cherry-picked stats and attacks a justice scheme Judith Collins helped set up

7 minutes to read
National Party leader Judith Collins, with police spokesman Simeon Brown. Photo / Mark Mitchell

David Fisher
By:

Senior writer, NZ Herald

A new social media campaign by the National Party on law and order has criticised a strategy aimed at curbing crime that was set up when Judith Collins was a Cabinet minister overseeing it.

The

