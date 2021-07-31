Voyager 2021 media awards
Heather du Plessis-Allan: My grandmother died of Covid in South Africa. She deserved a better farewell

Just the facts - A closer look at the first four vaccines to be rolled out in New Zealand. How they work, why we need them and who developed them. Video / NZ Herald / AP / Getty

Heather du Plessis-Allan
Heather du Plessis-Allan is the drive host for Newstalk ZB and a columnist for the Herald on Sunday

OPINION:

My grandmother died last Friday night. We'd only known for less than a day that she had caught Covid.

She'd been sick for a little while - since at least the Sunday before -

