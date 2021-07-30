Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Claire Trevett: A lot is at stake in Government's 'Olympics of Covid-19 Vaccinations' but a medal could be tricky

6 minutes to read
PM Jacinda Ardern on the next phase of the vaccine rollout. Video / NZ Herald

PM Jacinda Ardern on the next phase of the vaccine rollout. Video / NZ Herald

Claire Trevett
By:

Political editor, NZ Herald

OPINION

The Government would have waited with bated breath to see how the mass vaccination event in Manukau kicked off yesterday.

It was, as Minister Ayesha Verrall noted "the Olympics of Vaccinations".

The question was

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Covid