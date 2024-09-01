Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Tax debate opportunity for Labour members to be ‘very explicit’ to leadership - former president

Thomas Coughlan
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Former Labour Party President Nigel Haworth told the Herald members could effectively bind the party. Photo / Greg Bowker

Former Labour Party President Nigel Haworth told the Herald members could effectively bind the party. Photo / Greg Bowker

Former Labour Party president Nigel Haworth said members have the opportunity to draft a “prescriptive” and “explicit” tax policy for the party in the next 15 months, which would be “binding” on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics