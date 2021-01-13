Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Politics

Meet the Minister: Jan Tinetti reveals life working in a panda suit

9 minutes to read
Amelia Wade
By:

Political reporter, NZ Herald

Jan Tinetti
Minister of Internal Affairs, Women, Associate Minister of Education
List MP, Labour
Aged 52, former school principal, first elected 2017
Referendums: For the End of Life Choice Act, for legalising recreational cannabis
Fascinating fact: Dressed in a panda

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.