Politics

Meet the Minister: Ayesha Verrall - diagnosing pandemic lessons and new challenges

7 minutes to read
By:

Newstalk ZB political reporter

Ayesha Verrall

Minister of Seniors, Food Safety
Associate Minister of Health and Research, Science and Innovation
Aged 41, MP for Labour, elected 2020
Referendums: For the End of Life Choice Act, For legalising recreational

