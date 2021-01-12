Website of the Year

New Zealand|Politics

Meet the Minister: Michael Wood - Transport and Workplace relations

7 minutes to read
Audrey Young
By:

Audrey Young is political editor for the New Zealand Herald

Minister of Transport, Workplace Relations
MP for Mt Roskill, Labour
Aged 40, elected 2016
Referendums: Against End of Life Choice, For legalising recreational cannabis
Fascinating fact: Fantasy job is to be an international cricket commentator

Q: What is your
A: A range of different jobs. After university I initially worked in retail at the late and very much lamented Hugh Wright's men's clothing stores. I was there for a couple of years. I spent some time in the union movement, worked for Finsec, the financial sector union for quite a few years [as an] organiser and also as a negotiator, spent some time working for Habitat for Humanity helping them with a range of issues including their health and safety system which is something that is relevant to my role now and I also had a few years where I was the main caregiver for my kids. I've got three boys and I was always hoping to have a career in politics and we knew that would mean some time away from home so we tried to get some of that time with the boys when they were pretty young. I also had six years when I was in local government on the local board in my community in Mt Roskill.

Q: Did you ever work as a student?
A: Oh yeah. I had all sorts of jobs. I worked in a roast dinner shop, I worked in a Hugh Wright's, I knocked on doors and sold stuff, all sorts of very typical, not always particularly glamorous student jobs … Probably my most famous and most interesting job was as a Christmas tree salesman guy. Some friends and I set up a small business where we cornered the market in Howick and Pakuranga and we had the main Christmas tree selling operation. That funded our university fees one year.

