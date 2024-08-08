If councils vote to retain, they must hold a binding referendum alongside the next local elections at their own cost.

Concerns were raised at the community meeting that without the ward in Palmerston North, the community would lose mana and democratic representation.

Act local government spokesperson Cameron Luxton said: “The council is playing with fire here. Coming from Tauranga I’ve experienced firsthand one option available to the Minister – having the council replaced with commissioners.

“For Act’s part, we believe voters are capable of making decisions together as a community, not as two separate groups divided by race because the basic problems councils exist to solve are not race-based.”

Mayor Grant Smith highlighted the community’s relationship with Māori and mana whenua Rangitāne, reiterating that the community had nothing to fear.

“Palmerston North has nothing to fear and carries on a fine tradition of council working together with Māori for over 150 years. Our Māori Ward system works for us and our Te Pūao Māori Ward Deputy Mayor Debi Marshall-Lobb and Councillor Roly Fitzgerald have enriched our council and community through their advice and service.

“Our relationship with Rangitāne is exemplary in the country. We’re one of three out of 78 councils that have tangata whenua on our council crest, and one of the few cities to have a statue of an indigenous leader – Te Peeti Te Awe Awe, which was erected in 1907 in our city centre. We have a great partnership with Rangitāne o Manawatū, and we’re so proud of this.”

Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) told RNZ that Māori wards allow Māori to be part of decision-making and have representation on local councils.

LGNZ said these wards are a way for councils to honour the Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Elected members at the Palmerston North City Council meeting were concerned about the short timeframes set by the Government which don’t allow time for public consultation.

Kaipara District Council voted to disestablish its Māori ward, becoming the first council to do so under new rules.

In a tense meeting earlier this week, councillors voted six to three in favour of disestablishing the Te Moananui o Kaipara Māori ward. Councillor Rachael Williams abstained.

Protesters outside the meeting erupted into a haka and banged on the meeting venue walls.

