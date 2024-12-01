Home / New Zealand / Politics

How does your school rate? NCEA and University Entrance results at every college ranked

By &
NZ Herald·
15 mins to read
  • Student achievement in 2023 took a tumble, but not every school went backwards.
  • The Herald has crunched the University Entrance and NCEA Level 3 data for every high school in the country and clear patterns emerge, as well as several schools that defied the national trend.
  • Senior writer Derek Cheng and head of data journalism Chris Knox explain what the numbers mean and our interactive chart shows how well your school and others have done.

The 2023 school leaver data mirrors that of 2022, suggesting an education system in New Zealand that’s far from perfectly egalitarian.

Social privilege still plays a strong role in student achievement, with well-off students generally performing much better than those growing up in poorer, socially disadvantaged households. This correlation seems to apply even more strongly when comparing state schools with integrated and private schools, which charge fees.

The Herald has plotted the 2023 school

