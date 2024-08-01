Green MP Julie Anne Genter told to return to her seat in Parliament during exchange with National's Matt Doocey. Video / Parliament TV

Green MP Julie Anne Genter has been found in contempt of the House for “intimidating” behaviour directed at another MP and it has been recommended she be censured.

A report just released by the Privileges Committee, which assessed Genter’s actions in the House in May, recommends the Rongotai MP be “censured by the House for acting in a manner that could have the effect of intimidating a member of the House acting in the discharge of their duty”.

While debating the Appropriation (2022/23 Confirmation and Validation) Bill on May 1, Genter stood over minister Matt Doocey and appeared to speak and gesture aggressively towards him.

The report said Genter had written to the committee and apologised for her actions, acknowledging her behaviour was “unparliamentary”.

The committee found there was “no further value” in holding an oral hearing of evidence to discuss the matter.