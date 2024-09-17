Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Government got advice on hiking bus and train fares and reducing subsidy

Thomas Coughlan
By
Deputy Political Editor·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Transport Minister Simeon Brown received very early advice on hiking the amount of public transport funding taken from passengers to 50% from about 10-30% now. He’s also looking at increasing the amount of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics