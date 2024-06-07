National’s New Plymouth MP David MacLeod has been stood down immediately from his select committee roles after failing to declare 19 candidate donations. Video / Mark Mitchell

The Electoral Commission has referred National’s New Plymouth MP David MacLeod to Police over a failure to report $178,394 of candidate donations.

In May, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon stood MacLeod down from his select committee roles after the National Party discovered his candidate donations’ return had not included about $178,000 worth in donations.

MacLeod had filed an amended return with the Electoral Commission. In a statement on Friday the Commission said it has now referred the issue to Police.

Speaking to the NZ Herald on Friday, MacLeod said he was not surprised that it had been referred to Police. He said it was the result of a “genuine mistake” rather than an attempt to mislead.

“It’s not come as a surprise that this has been referred to Police because of the material nature of what was missing on my return, and what I would assume is the considerable public interest.

“There has never been any intention on my behalf to hide any of those donations. It was a genuine mistake and a genuine misunderstanding of what I was required to disclose in that return. It’s my own mistake and I’m owning that. And I’m weathering that at the moment.”

It is an offence under electoral laws to file a late return or a return that is false.

If convicted, the penalty is a maximum of two years prison or a maximum fine of $100,000 if it is found to be a “corrupt practice” and the candidate knew it was false. If the candidate can prove there was no intention to misstate the facts and they took all reasonable steps to ensure it was accurate it could be an “illegal practice” which carries a lower penalty of a fine of up to $40,000.

At the time it was revealed, MacLeod said it was a mistake and he had believed the donations had already been disclosed because most were received in the 2022 year rather than 2023. One $10,000 donation was also missed from the 2023 year.

National MP David MacLeod said he had "never, ever" tried to hide donations. Photo / Mark Mitchell









The Commission said it would not comment further. It said MacLeod’s original candidate return for the 2023 General Election was filed on 13 February 2024. The donations disclosed totalled $29,268 from seven separate donors.

On 20 May 2024, the Commission received an amended return from MacLeod, which listed a total of $207,662 donations from 24 separate donors.

The error was picked up by the National Party last week as part of the party’s annual consolidation of accounts.

MacLeod immediately conducted an audit of his 2022 and 2023 expenses and donations.

At the time it was revealed in May, Luxon said MacLeod had failed “to meet the high standards we expect of our MPs”.

“We are taking the matter very seriously. It is imperative that all National Party MPs comply with the law and meet our high expectations,” Luxon said.

Luxon told media that candidate donations are the responsibility of candidates themselves and MacLeod had “stuffed it up”.

“He stuffed it up big time. He’s disappointed in himself and I’m disappointed in him.”

Te Pāti Māori had called for Police to investigate it.

Luxon said removing MacLeod from committees was justified and a consequence of his errors.

Luxon had said MacLeod would now be putting his head down and getting to work with a lot of constituency work to do to prove himself to the National Party.

Luxon said he was not aware of any other donation discrepancies within the National Party.

“I want to make sure my MPs comply with the law.”

Finance Minister and National deputy leader Nicola Willis said the situation was disappointing and MacLeod “dropped the ball”.

”I know David MacLeod’s disappointed in himself.

”It’s a process I take very seriously, I do always sit down and take a deep breath because when I check that form because I know the consequences of getting it wrong are serious.”

