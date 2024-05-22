Te Pāti Māori wants National MP referred to police and SFO - just like the ‘brown party were’

National MP for New Plymouth David MacLeod, flanked by colleagues Tama Potaka and Dana Kirkpatrick, during his standup in Parliament on Monday after being stood down from his select committee roles for failing to declare 19 candidate donations. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Te Pāti Māori is calling for a by-election and the establishment of an Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) after the National Party’s donation botch.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer says undisclosed donations in New Plymouth by National MP David McLeod should be a warning regarding the Government’s handling of its conflicts.

She said there are double standards at play.

“When the brown party is late to file a disclosure, we’re referred to the police and Serious Fraud Office. When the National Party doesn’t disclose, it’s a ‘mistake’ and ‘poor error of judgement’. This is not one law for all,” Ngarewa-Packer said.

Te Pāti Māori was referred by the electoral commission to the police and SFO after the 2020 election and no action was taken.

“It is no mistake when the chair of the Environment Select Committee knowingly fails to disclose his association to individuals with shares in companies trying to advance their interests through Fast Track legislation. This is corruption.

Te Pāti Maori co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer. Photo / Mark Mitchell

“Non-disclosure of almost $180k is no mistake.”

Ngarewa-Packer said there should be a by-election because the electorate has no faith in the New Plymouth MP.

“Questions must be asked about how the National Party and this Government are mitigating risks to give confidence their pockets aren’t being lined to pass harmful legislation.

“Te Pāti Māori have given the Prime Minister the opportunity to front up with how he is managing conflicts of interest. He has reassured us there are none. This is an indictment on his leadership and the party he represents.

“Te Pāti Māori is demanding a by-election be held in New Plymouth to vindicate a fair and just election. We must also call for the establishment of an Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) to mitigate corrupt dealings.”

Luxon said MacLeod made a mistake and his demotion from select committees was an appropriate punishment.

“We are taking the matter very seriously. It is imperative that all National Party MPs comply with the law and meet our high expectations,” Luxon said.

“I’ve decided that it is appropriate for David to be stood down immediately from roles on both the Environment and Finance and Expenditure Select Committees.

ICACs are currently operational in Hong Kong, Fiji, Mauritius and Australian states - New South Wales, South Australia, and Northern Territory.

The Electoral Commission confirmed they are looking into the matter.

“If in our view there has been a breach of the Electoral Act, we can refer the matter to the police. It would be up to the police to decide whether to investigate or take further action,” a spokesperson said.



