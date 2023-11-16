Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Election 2023: Audrey Young - Coalition talks turn to top jobs; David Seymour schooled on Treaty of Waitangi referendum

Audrey Young
By
6 mins to read
No estimate for when deal will be struck, Auckland ranks among top 3 most expensive cities for rent in the whole world, MetService issues rain warnings for top of the South and lower North Island and abuse for call centres have reached unprecedented levels. Video / Envato / Gettyimages / NZHerald

OPINION:

This is a transcript of Audrey Young’s subscriber-only Premium Politics newsletter. To sign up, click on your profile at nzherald.co.nz and select ‘Newsletters’. For a step-by-step guide, click here.

Welcome to the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics