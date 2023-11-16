Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics
Updated

Coalition talks: Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon’s two weeks of negotiations

Thomas Coughlan
By
8 mins to read
Christopher Luxon speaks to media. Video / NZHerald

Today marks the two-week anniversary of the final results of the election being released and government negotiations beginning in earnest.

As soon as the election was over, National leader Christopher Luxon .

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics