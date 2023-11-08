Voyager 2023 media awards
Audrey Young: Meet the chiefs of staff in the thick of political negotiations for Luxon, Peters and Seymour

Audrey Young
Winston Peters is silent on coalition negotiations, National does not want to be rushed into a decision and stranded whale found on Christchurch beach. Video / NZ Herald

One of the most crucial appointments any political leader will make is that of chief of staff.

In most cases, that person becomes the most trusted political adviser to the leader, anticipates problems,

