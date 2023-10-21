Voyager 2023 media awards

Beehive Diaries: Old hands set up Luxon’s Beehive office, Labour’s nervous wait

Claire Trevett
By
5 mins to read
Prime Minister elect Christopher Luxon speaks about working with the media and coalition talks. Video / Mark Mitchell

The old hands called on to set up Chris Luxon’s Prime Minister’s office

Sir John Key’s old chief of staff Wayne Eagleson – now a lobbyist – has been called back into service to help

