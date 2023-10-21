The old hands called on to set up Chris Luxon’s Prime Minister’s office

Sir John Key’s old chief of staff Wayne Eagleson – now a lobbyist – has been called back into service to help set up Luxon’s office on the 9th floor of the Beehive and advise on the staffing arrangements for the new ministers.

Eagleson was chief of staff to Sir John Key and Sir Bill English from 2008 to 2017. Current Beehive staff have been told Eagleson was helping with the transition - although Eagleson told Beehive Diaries he was helping in a voluntary capacity, mainly by being at the other end of the phone to offer advice as and when needed.

He said he had no plans to return to work in the Beehive himself: “Absolutely not.”

Eagleson is now a partner in Thompson Lewis Associates, a lobbying firm set up by Helen Clark’s former staffers, Gordon Jon Thompson and David Lewis. Thompson also (a bit controversially) helped Jacinda Ardern in the early stages of her Prime Ministership after 2017, filling in as her chief of staff for a while.

Cameron Burrows. Photo / Supplied

The staffing of the Beehive is being overseen by Luxon’s chief of staff, Cam Burrows, and Luxon’s press secretary Julie Ash, who was chief press secretary to Key in the latter years of his time as Prime Minister and knows how the office should run. Natalie Maher – Steven Joyce’s old senior private secretary – is also helping with the great recruitment, which is expected to see a number of old National staffers return.

Meanwhile, the old Labour Beehive staff, who lose their jobs as soon as a new Government is formed, will soon disperse. Hipkins’ chief of staff Andrew Kirton is currently tending to caretaker government duties but is expected to return to Auckland and the corporate world rather than move to Opposition. Hipkins’ press secs Andrew Campbell and Richard Trow are also likely to look for first a holiday, and then a greener pasture. Hayden Munro, Labour’s campaign manager, is taking off on his OE.

A nervous wait for Labour’s Camilla Belich

Labour’s rising star (and Kirton’s wife) Camilla Belich faces a nervous wait for the final election result: Belich was second last in on Labour’s list on the election night result.

Labour MP Camilla Belich entered Parliament in 2020. Photo / Mark Mitchell

However, if Labour MPs in marginal contests end up winning their electorates on the final count – such as Phil Twyford in Te Atatū and Rachel Boyack in Nelson– she could be bumped out unless Labour pick up another list seat.

The last in was Tracy McLellan, who faces the same nervous wait, but also could win back the very marginal Banks Peninsula seat.

The lobbyist scramble

Eagleson’s name gives Thompson Lewis a strong headstart in the lobbyists’ race to adjust to a National Government: one person joked to Beehive Diaries they could simply rebrand themselves as “Eagleson and Associates” and get new polo shirts made.

Eagleson is a classy, respected operator who knows Luxon well. He was highly trusted by Key, who once said that when people were talking to Eagleson, it was akin to talking to Key.

Many lobbying firms are geared up to cater for clients under the Labour Government and consist of Labour and Green ex-staffers or ex-MPs. There is now a hustle to include more National-friendly folks in their teams to ensure the influence and work do not dry up.

Capital – founded by former Labour staffer Neale Jones – is expected to announce some new National-friendly hires soon (it currently has former Labour staffers Mike Jaspers and Clint Smith on board). Ardern’s former chief of staff Mike Munro has also been involved.

Political pundit and lobbyist Ben Thomas. Photo / Supplied

Capital got former National staffer Ben Thomas on board about 18 months ago as a co-director and shareholder.

Thomas will take the lead under Capital’s contract with major Australian lobbying firm Barton Deakin. Thomas has been named as Barton Deakin’s associate director in New Zealand.

Capital was quick to switch over its Australian contract from Hawker Britton to Barton Deakin in response to the election result.

(Both are subsidiaries of advertising company WPP, in Australia, but Hawker Britton operates more under Labour/Labor governments, while Barton Deakin does the National/Liberal governments).

National MP Chris Bishop’s wife Jenna Raeburn was the NZ director for Barton Deakin under the previous National Government but is now at Wellington Airport.

The election night wardrobe malfunction you didn’t see

The election campaign is just as long and tiring for the police Diplomatic Protection Squad officers as the politicians – they guarded both Luxon and Labour leader Chris Hipkins during the campaign.

The last thing one needed was a wardrobe malfunction on election night. As Hipkins moved to talk to the media after his election night concession speech, a DPS officer standing nearby crouched down and his pants seam split all the way from mid-calf up to the top, revealing a lot of leg and some bright undies, possibly with a superhero theme (no, not the Incredible Hulk).

The poor soul couldn’t abandon his post so stood there trying to hold both seam and dignity together until Hipkins was done. He then scarpered, one pant leg flapping, and was not seen again. Amused media spared him the added indignity of photos.