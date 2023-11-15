Act Party leader David Seymour speaks about coalition talks that have been going on between himself, Winston Peters and Christopher Luxon in Auckland. Video / NZ Herald

Christopher Luxon, David Seymour and Winston Peters are likely to all meet again with negotiations remaining in Auckland as policy disagreements persist.

Those disagreements still surround tax and Treaty/co-governance matters which have become key sticking points as the parties look to form the next government.

Following the meeting between Luxon, Seymour and Peters yesterday morning at the Pullman Hotel, talks between the parties continued into the afternoon.

In their later one-on-one talks, it’s understood Peters handed Luxon a revised version of the document for their agreement, and the two parties were now spending some time going back through it.

Peters was seen returning to the Pullman about 6.30pm yesterday. Act’s third-ranked MP Nicole McKee was also witnessed heading back not long after she, Seymour and deputy leader Brooke van Velden left about 4pm.

It’s expected there will be an intensive meeting schedule today. It’s unclear whether the three Auckland-based leaders would shift back down to Wellington to continue negotiating.

With the next government’s policy platform yet to be finalised, there appeared little confidence a deal would definitely be reached before the week is out.

NZ First leader Winston Peters leaving Auckland's Pullman Hotel after his first three-way meeting with Christopher Luxon and David Seymour. Photo / Katie Harris

Media were camped outside the hotel on Waterloo Quadrant for much of yesterday, but saw little more than leaders leaving in their cars.

Peters, following the three-way meeting described as short but wonderful by Seymour, was seen dining at the Swashbucklers restaurant on Auckland’s waterfront but refused to comment when asked by the Herald.

“Did you call and make an appointment?” Peters asked.

“No? So you thought you’d just waylay me, alright? Well, it doesn’t work.”

Seymour emerged from the front door about 4pm and said all three parties were working hard through policy details.

In recent days, it had been reported the distribution of ministerial portfolios would be done towards the end of negotiations.

Seymour said the three parties were debating both policy and ministerial portfolios at this point.

It had been widely speculated National’s plan to offer tax cuts was proving a tough matter to negotiate. NZ First’s second-in-command Shane Jones recently said the “jagged edges” of the tax plan were still being worked out - such as National’s intention to allow foreign buyers back into the upper end of the housing market.

Act Party leader David Seymour speaks about coalition talks from outside Auckland's Pullman Hotel. Photo / Alex Burton

Seymour yesterday accepted tax was still being discussed but progress was being made.

“I think us and NZ First probably have different tax issues and we’ll keep working on those.”

Act’s policy to hold a referendum on the principles in the Treaty of Waitangi, which National opposed, was also not settled, but Seymour said, “We’re pretty close”.

The three leaders had been expected to meet in Wellington yesterday but Peters never made it south. That led to both Seymour and Luxon catching late flights on Tuesday to Auckland.

Seymour had earlier commented on the lack of substance behind suggestions Peters’ absence signalled discontent within negotiations.

Yesterday, he reiterated there were no issues between National and Act.

“I don’t hold any grudges or feel that anyone’s acted improperly there. Obviously, I can’t speak for the other two but as far as I’m aware they don’t have any [relationship] issues either.”

Seymour said they could be in Auckland “for some time” and wasn’t sure whether a deal would be finalised in Auckland or whether further trips to Wellington would be required.

He said it was likely the three leaders would meet again over the coming days.

Speaking to RNZ, he defended the length of time it was taking to form a government - now more than a month after the October 14 election and almost two weeks after special votes were counted.

“We can all point to things that maybe should’ve happened or people who should’ve replied or reached out or whatever, but we have made a lot of progress including today, getting three former competitors in a room to form a government, one that can deliver the change that people voted on.”

Act Party leader David Seymour and deputy leader Brooke van Velden emerged from the hotel about 4pm on Wednesday. Photo / Alex Burton

NZ First’s caucus was in Wellington on Tuesday, seemingly waiting for its leader to arrive in the capital.

However, Jones confirmed to the Herald most caucus members had travelled home.

The Northland-based MP gave few other details, instead expressing his displeasure following a report from the Northern Advocate that Waka Kotahi was considering advice that could mean State Highway 1 over the Bryndweryns in Northland was closed for two months early next year.

‘I’ll meet with Northland folk who are livid with [the New Zealand Transport Agency] and their unilateral decision to lock down the Bryderwyns SH1, south of Whangārei.

“They’ll learn it is not only the name of Waka Kotahi that will be ‘haere ra’ but their culture of conceit will be weeded out as well!”

