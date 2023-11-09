Coalition talks between Christopher Luxon, Winston Peters and David Seymour are down to 'brass tacks' according to Seymour.

Act leader David Seymour and NZ First leader Winston Peters are set to meet again this morning to discuss the negotiating process and issues on which they can join forces to try to push National further.

The two had their first meeting yesterday afternoon in Act’s offices at Parliament.

It was a brief 20-minute meeting, which Seymour later said was a “great chat”.

Now the ice has been broken, the two will meet for more in-depth talks. They are likely to discuss their joint approach to National as the agreements are put together.

Issues both sides are keen to discuss include how detailed the agreements should be and issues on which the two might take a united stand to try to push National further.

One item is likely to be co-governance: both Act and NZ First have stronger positions on that than National, although National opposes co-governance in the public sector.

As yet, the three party leaders are not believed to have met together.

Last night, NZ First’s negotiating team of Peters, MP Shane Jones and chief of staff Darroch Ball had another round of talks with National, following on from their earlier talks on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, National had met again with Act.

On his way into Parliament this morning, National leader Christopher Luxon said negotiations were “progressing well”.

He was reluctant to give much away, but appeared positive about the situation.

”There is a lot more work to do but we are getting there,” he said.

”There is good intention from all the party leaders to make sure we move through as quickly as we can and build a strong, stable government.

He declined to answer questions about if there had been a meeting yet involving all three parties, nor about any details of negotiations responding: “I am not getting into any of that”.

He also declined to answer questions about how long he thought the negotiations could take and if any deal was close.

But this morning Act leader David Seymour told Newstalk ZB’s Mike Hosking negotiations were “down to brass tacks” and were at the 80m point of a 100m dash.

Earlier this week he said talks were progressing well and the parties were close to having a draft agreement.

Seymour described his meeting last night with Peters as “congenial and promising”.

“We have got to figure out how to work and operate together for three years and I think it is going to go well,” he told Hosking.

But he said the “real challenge” for the government was dealing with “the mess” left by the last government.

“The next three years is going to be a challenge for New Zealand.”

He said he expected “hand grenades throughout the government’s books” such as pay parity for nurses which could be hundreds of millions of dollars a year and tough to bring to balance.

Asked if there was still a chance a party could pull out and be on the cross benches Seymour said they were still negotiating but hinted they were past that point.

Hosking asked if they were working as hard as they could to form the government. Seymour said he “worked past midnight last night so I am”.