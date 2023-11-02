Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Audrey Young: What support parties Act and NZ First are looking for in coalition talks with National

Audrey Young
By
7 mins to read
NZ Herald data journalist Julia Gabel explains all you need to know about special votes ahead of release to the public on November 3. Video / NZ Herald

Coalition talks will get down to the nitty gritty after the final election results are announced day and parties know where they stand.

The relationship building that has been going on

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics