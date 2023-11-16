Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Reserve Bank takes out big foreign exchange insurance policy

Jenée Tibshraeny
By
4 mins to read
Adrian Orr is at the helm at the RBNZ, which is committed to only intervening in the currency market in rare circumstances. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Adrian Orr is at the helm at the RBNZ, which is committed to only intervening in the currency market in rare circumstances. Photo / Mark Mitchell

The Reserve Bank’s (RBNZ) decision to give itself more muscle to intervene in the currency market in the event of a crisis is being met with some scepticism.

The central bank is acquiring foreign currency

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business