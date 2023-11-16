Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Matthew Hooton: Whatever happened to those Christopher Luxon negotiating skills?

By
6 mins to read
Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Prime Minister-elect Christopher Luxon. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

You can’t say you weren’t warned. Whatever relationship-building and merger-and-acquisition skills Christopher Luxon displayed in business, they haven’t translated to political leadership.

By 11pm on election night, it was clear to anyone

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business