Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Inside Labour: The tax deal to seal Chris Hipkins another term as leader

Thomas Coughlan
By
4 mins to read
Chris Hipkins addresses the media about his leadership status and his intention to continue leading the Labour Party. Video / Mark Mitchell

A compromise was reached within the Labour Party to quell dissent about the leadership of Chris Hipkins and allay concerns the party had abandoned its base.

Labour’s constitution forces each leader to be endorsed by

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics