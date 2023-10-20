Voyager 2023 media awards

Politics

Thomas Coughlan: Labour’s soul searching begins as drums beat for David Parker challenge

Thomas Coughlan
By
9 mins to read
Chris Hipkins addresses the media about his leadership status and his intention to continue leading the Labour Party. Video / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

The last time a major party crashed out of Government with a result like Labour’s, it didn’t survive.

It was the Great Depression. The hostile economic environment rocked the political establishment, breeding unwieldy Parliaments

