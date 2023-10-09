You’re probably sick of hearing it by now, but this is a cost of living election, in which each party is doing its best to persuade voters that they empathise with the plight of families facing the inflation crisis and know how to deal with it. The most recent Ipsos Issues Monitor confirmed inflation and the cost of living as the top issue on voters’ minds - a position it has occupied since February 2022.

Every party in Parliament has gravitated towards tax cuts as one of the key ways to address this problem. For the first time in a long time, every party represented in Parliament is promising tax cuts of some kind, and four of the five Parliamentary parties (even the Greens) are offering income tax cuts - only Labour has said it will leave the income tax brackets unchanged.

The politics of this are obvious. Tax cuts are an easy and effective way of boosting people’s incomes. They’re easy to talk about on the campaign, to the point where you can even calculate for someone exactly how much better off they will be.

Unlike more affordable, targeted measures like boosting working for families, other tax credits and benefits, tax cuts affect the vast bulk of voters, including swing voters.

Economists, however, sound a note of caution. If done the wrong way, tax cuts simply inject a wave of cash into the economy, entrenching inflation. The worst-case scenario is that tax cuts simply push up inflation, making people no better off in real terms, but making the state poorer. In fact, it was not uncommon in the 20th century to hike taxes to kill inflation by sucking money out of the economy. Such a policy might help tame inflation, but it probably won’t win an election.

Political parties have responded to this by promising fiscally neutral tax plans. This means that each party promises to fund their tax plan by spending cuts or tax hikes, meaning the net effect on the economy is roughly zero.

Some parties, like Act, go even further. The party promises severe spending cuts, promising to reduce deficits faster while also offering tax relief. This is known as running a contractionary fiscal policy. The cuts are deep, and could be painful, but the benefit is that spending is reduced, allowing the state to put downward pressure on inflation.

Income taxes

The big challenge afflicting the tax system at the moment is that the last time the tax brackets were substantially readjusted was in 2011. Since then, 13 years of inflation has lifted people into higher tax brackets, increasing the amount of tax they pay despite the fact they don’t necessarily fit into that bracket in real terms.

In 2010, about 75 per cent of taxpayers had their income taxed in the bottom two tax brackets - avoiding the $48,000/30 per cent tax bracket. The remaining quarter paid tax in the top two tax brackets.

Over time, that has crept up so that by 2021, just under 60 per cent of income earners had all their income taxed in those bottom two tax brackets, with an increasing number having at least some income taxed at 30 per cent.

National’s policy simply lifts the brackets slightly, accounting for four years of those 13 years of inflation - they then bolt on a tax credit for middle-income earners to make the policy look more generous for middle-income earners.

Properly adjusting the tax system back to 2011 levels is prohibitively expensive. Back then, core Crown tax revenue as a percentage of GDP was 25 per cent. It’s now 29.2 per cent. A back-of-the-envelope calculation using 2024 GDP forecasts puts the cost of such a cut at $16.8 billion a year - rather than the $14.6b over four years National has budgeted for its more modest package (which includes other income tax changes).

Act, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori take a more radical approach, streamlining the tax system and making big changes to income tax thresholds.

Act wants to “flatten” the tax system. Currently, people pay proportionally more of their salary and wage income the more they earn. Under Act, this system would gradually flatten so that wealthier people still pay more tax in nominal terms, but proportionally, they pay a similar proportion of their income to other taxpayers. What this means in practical terms is a tax cut for wealthier earners and a tax hike for people on lower incomes.

The Greens and Te Pāti Māori are proposing a tax-free threshold, meaning people would not pay any tax on the first $10,000 or $30,000 of their incomes.

Labour’s main tax policy does not look at take home pay, but instead tries to increase people’s incomes by taking GST off fresh fruit and vegetables.

Other taxes

While income tax and GST are front of mind this election, parties are also proposing changes elsewhere.

National and Act promise to roll back some of Labour’s changes to property taxes, returning the ability of landlords to deduct interest costs from their tax bills, and rolling back the bright-line test (a tax on capital gains for investors) or abolishing it altogether.

Meanwhile, the Greens and Te Pāti Māori want to hike the corporate and trust tax rates and introduce a wealth tax. Wealth taxes look at a person’s total wealth and tax a proportion of it each year. Both the Greens and Te Pāti Māori promise to limit these taxes to the wealthy. Both have opted for this tax, rather than a capital gains tax, which has been more popular in the past.

See a summary of parties’ key policies below. All the costs and savings listed relate to the four-year forecast period from 2024-25. The two major parties’ plans have been summarised to a more detailed extent than the smaller parties’ plans.

Labour

Remove GST from fresh and frozen fruit and vegetables, enforced by a Groceries Commissioner at the Commerce Commission – costs $2.2b over four years.

Boost the In-Work Tax credit by $25 a week to $97.50 on April 1, 2024. The IWTC is received by 160,000 low-income families, but excludes those on a benefit – costs $795m.

Lift the Working for Families abatement threshold from $42,700 to $50,000 on April 1, 2026 – costs $555m.

Remove the ability for commercial and industrial property owners to write off depreciation as an expense – raises $2.1b.

Keep the bright-line test at 10 years for existing investment property and five years for new builds – raises $200m.

Continue phasing out interest deductibility for landlords (excluding new builds) by 2025.

National

The Greens

Change income tax brackets so those who earn less than $125,000 a year get a tax cut and those who earn more, pay more. The shake-up sees income under $10,000 not taxed at all, and a new top tax rate of 45 per cent introduced for income above $180,000.

Lift the corporate tax rate from 28 per cent to 33 per cent.

Tax an individual’s net wealth above $2m (and a couple’s net wealth above $4m) at a rate of 2.5 per cent a year.

Tax the net value of assets held in trusts at 1.5 per cent a year.

Introduce an “income guarantee” for those studying or looking for work of $385 per week for individuals, $770 for couples and $735 for single parents. Payments replace existing welfare.

Replace Working for Families with a payment to parents or caregivers of $215 every week for the first child, and $135 a week for every other child, with an extra $140 a week for every child under 3 years of age.

Act

Progressively reduce the number of income tax rates from five to three by 2026, so that eventually people pay 17.5 per cent on the first $60,000 they earn, 30 per cent on income between $70,000 and $180,000, and 33 per cent on income above this level.

Introduce a tax credit for low and middle-income earners to offset some of the increase in tax they’d pay under a flatter system.

Use revenue collected from carbon emitters under the Emissions Trading Scheme to pay individuals about $100-$200 a year, rather than leave the Government to decide how to use that money to try to reduce emissions.

Abolish the bright-line test and interest limitation rule (residential property investor taxes).

Te Pāti Māori

Remove GST from all food.

Completely change income tax thresholds to the benefit of lower-income earners, including by introducing a tax-free threshold for income below $30,000, and two new top income tax rates of 42 and 48 per cent for income between $180,000 and $300,000 and above $300,000.

Tax net wealth above $2m per person at between 2 and 8 per cent a year, depending on the level of wealth.

Increase the corporate tax rate from 28 per cent to 33 per cent.

Introduce an “overseas financial transfer tax” that would tax foreign-owned company profits at an additional rate of 2 per cent above the corporate tax rate.

Introduce an “undeveloped land tax” applicable on land where development hasn’t begun within four years of purchase. A 33 per cent tax would be applied to the difference between the land’s purchase price and market value. Exemptions would apply for Māori freehold and customary land.

Introduce a “vacant house tax” of 33 per cent applied to the difference between a property’s purchase price and its market value.

NZ First

Adjust income tax brackets for inflation starting April 1, 2024, with the first adjustment taking place in 2027, and every three years thereafter.

Reduce the lowest tax rate, on income below $14,000, to zero by April 1, 2017.

Allow residential property investors to once again deduct interest as an expense when paying tax.

The Opportunities Party

Change income tax brackets to the benefit of low, medium and moderately high-income earners by creating a tax-free threshold for income below $15,000 and introducing higher tax rates for those who earn above $180,000 a year.

Impose a 0.75 per cent tax on the value of urban residential land every year, excluding commercial, rural, conservation and Māori land.

Prevent beneficiaries’ relationship statuses from determining the level of support they receive.

Increase income support for disabled people.

Wipe all debt (worth about $2b) owed to the Ministry of Social Development.

Extend the In-Work Child Tax Credit to all children of low-income families.

Jenée Tibshraeny is the Herald’s Wellington Business Editor, based in the Parliamentary press gallery. She specialises in government and Reserve Bank policymaking, economics and banking.

Thomas Coughlan is Deputy Political Editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the press gallery since 2018.