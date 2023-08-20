Voyager 2023 media awards

Election 2023: Why don’t voters trust National leader Christopher Luxon - and does it matter - Derek Cheng

Derek Cheng
By
15 mins to read
National leader Christopher Luxon, centre, with MPs Simeon Brown and Chris Penk. Photo / Alex Burton

ANALYSIS

National should be wiping the floor with Labour - but they’re not.

The 2023 election race remains tight, and though National has a bit of breathing over Labour in recent polls, the election could still go either way.

