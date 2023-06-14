Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Thomas Coughlan: Why Christopher Luxon should spend more time in Wellington

Thomas Coughlan
By
6 mins to read
National party leader Christopher Luxon spoke to the media at Fieldays. Video / Mike Scott

OPINION:

National leader Christopher Luxon is fond of telling people how often he likes to get out of Wellington’s “beltway” to meet real New Zealanders, who apparently do not live here (they should

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics