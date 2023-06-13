National leader Christopher Luxon ordered a taxpayer-funded Tesla. Photo / Alex Burton

National Party leader Christopher Luxon had a fully taxpayer-funded Tesla on order for his use at the same time as he was publicly bashing the Government’s EV policy for subsidising “wealthy Tesla drivers”. The Tesla would have been for Luxon’s use, although he would not have owned it.

The Herald understands Luxon was talked out of ordering the car by horrified staff and at least one senior MP, who believed the purchase would be a massive political risk.

The order was placed last year, shortly before Luxon lashed out at the Government for its clean car discount policy, telling Newshub’s AM Show Labour was taxing people driving utes to help “wealthy Tesla drivers by giving them subsidies”. The Government’s clean car discount, under last year’s settings, took more than $8000 off the price of a Tesla.

The Leader of the Opposition is entitled to a little-known Parliamentary perk - a “self-drive” car, which is bought by Parliamentary Service for the leader’s use - it is fully owned, however, by Parliamentary Service.

The order was cancelled between Luxon’s appearance on the AM Show and the Herald making inquiries late last year.

The Herald previously approached the National Party about the car in November.

A spokesperson for Luxon today said: “[a]s we confirmed to you almost seven months ago, Parliamentary Services repeatedly approached Mr Luxon last year reminding him he was entitled to a self-drive car, like all Ministers and the Prime Minister.

“After initially indicating he would take up the offer, Mr Luxon quickly concluded he did not need it and cancelled the order,” he said.

The episode has shone a light on Luxon’s political judgment. Some MPs and staff were aware of the purchase and believed it would be politically damaging for Luxon to be driving a taxpayer-funded Tesla while criticising Government subsidies for Teslas. The episode has led to some raised eyebrows in the National Party at Luxon’s inability to see an obvious political risk.

Luxon already owns a Tesla, which is kept in Auckland.

The Prime Minister and ministers are also allowed self-drive cars, however under former Labour leader Jacinda Ardern, ministers were given a much narrower and more modest list of vehicles to choose from, citing political fears. Most ministers take up the offer of a self-drive vehicle which, since Ardern’s leadership, have been EVs.

As of 2019, just over half the 26 vehicles that ministers drove themselves - rather than where they are chauffeur-driven - were fully electric or plug-in hybrid.

The Herald understands then-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said they must all opt for electric vehicles, without exceptions.

This list of vehicles does not include Teslas. The cars are for the private use of the MPs, but they are owned by the Crown.

Thomas Coughlan is deputy political editor and covers politics from Parliament. He has worked for the Herald since 2021 and has worked in the press gallery since 2018.