Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and National leader Christopher Luxon are facing a tight election battle.

National and Act are on track to govern alone, according to a new political poll.

Labour appears to have paid the price for recent internal struggles in the latest Newshub Reid Research poll.

It found Labour had dipped 3.6 per cent to 32.3 per cent.

National, meanwhile, is up 1.3 points to 36.6 per cent and Act is up by the same amount to 12.1 per cent.

This would give the two potential coalition partners 47 and 16 seats respectively - together 63 and enough to form a majority in the 120-seat Parliament.

On those numbers Labour would get 42 seats, the Green Party 12 seats and Te Pāti Māori three seats. Together this would put the left bloc on 57 seats.

The Greens were up 1.5 per cent to 9.6 per cent. NZ First was up 1.1 per cent to 4.1 per cent. Te Pāti Māori was down 0.8 per cent to 2.7 per cent.

The recent scandals have not appeared to impact Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, however, with the Labour Party leader bumping up 0.6 points to 24 per cent as preferred prime minister.

In contrast, National Party leader Christopher Luxon is down 0.5 points to 15.9 per cent.

The poll was taken between July 26 and 31, starting two days after former justice minister Kiri Allan crashed her car and resigned after being charged by police.

Newshub also asked respondents about how Hipkins had handled Allan’s resignation, with 53.5 per cent saying he handled it well and 19.5 per cent saying poorly. There was 27.2 per cent who said they did not know.

Since the last Newshub Reid Research poll in mid-May, Labour has lost two of its senior ministers in Allan and Michael Wood.

Wood resigned on June 21 after revealing he held multiple shares which had been inappropriately declared. He was suspended from his transport portfolio on June 7 after his shareholding in Auckland Airport was revealed by the Herald. He was also recently referred to the Privileges Committee after an inquiry raised concerns over his conduct.

Allan resigned as justice minister on July 24 after being arrested for careless driving and refusing to accompany police when she crashed her car the previous evening. Allan had also been issued an infringement notice for having excess breath alcohol. She had returned to work the previous week after facing allegations about her workplace behaviour and personal struggles that affected her mental health.

The departures of Wood and Allan followed the sacking of Stuart Nash in March after revelations he had given confidential Cabinet information to donors. On March 15, Nash resigned as police minister after saying he called the Police Commissioner to discuss appealing a court case.

The party also lost Meka Whaitiri, who was a minister outside of Cabinet. She was sacked after defecting to Te Pāti Māori. Whaitiri never told Hipkins personally she had quit.

The last Newshub Reid Research poll in mid-May had a Labour/Greens/Te Pāti Māori coalition reaching 61 seats - enough to form a government.

National and Act would only muster 59 seats, according to that poll. Labour was at 35.9 per cent, down 2.1 percentage points.

National was just behind on 35.3 per cent, down 1.3 points.

Act was largely unchanged on 10.8 per cent and the Greens were unchanged at 8.1 per cent.

The most recent poll from two weeks ago by 1News Verian had National and Act able to form a government.

National was down two points to 35 per cent and Act was up one point to 12 per cent, according to that 1News Verian Poll.

That gave National 46 seats and Act 15 – together 61 and enough to form a wafer-thin majority of the 120 seats.

Labour was on 33 per cent, down two points since the last 1News Verian Poll in June.

Those numbers would give Labour 43 seats, the Greens 12 and Te Pāti Māori four – making up 59 seats together.