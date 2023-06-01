Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Lifestyle

Budget 2023: National’s insistence on prescription fees for contraceptives creates a big problem for women - Lizzie Marvelly

By Lizzie Marvelly
5 mins to read
National under Christopher Luxon and deputy leader Nicola Willis will struggle to attract female voters, says Lizzie Marvelly. Photo / Mark Mitchell

National under Christopher Luxon and deputy leader Nicola Willis will struggle to attract female voters, says Lizzie Marvelly. Photo / Mark Mitchell

OPINION

When National Party leader Christopher Luxon yesterday confirmed that his party would bring back the $5 prescription fee for women using contraceptive pills, you could almost hear the thud of a political adviser’s head

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Lifestyle