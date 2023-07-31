Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Politics

Thomas Coughlan: National leader Christopher Luxon struggles with transport numbers

Thomas Coughlan
By
7 mins to read
National leader Christopher Luxon, left, with his transport spokesman Simeon Brown. Photo / Jason Oxenham

National leader Christopher Luxon, left, with his transport spokesman Simeon Brown. Photo / Jason Oxenham

ANALYSIS

“Uh, well the costs on that one is uh… I haven’t got that right before me but I’ve got that in detail but it’s um, we’ve got uh… I can tell you Mike… I’ve

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics