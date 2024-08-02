Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand / Politics

Claire Trevett: National Party conference delivers PM Christopher Luxon a challenge to lift polls to Key-era levels

Claire Trevett
By
7 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis speaking ahead of the tax cuts that will come into force on Wednesday. Video / Mark Mitchell

Three key facts:

  • The National Party annual conference is in Auckland this weekend
  • It is the party’s first annual conference since the National-Act-NZ First coalition was formed
  • National’s election promise of income tax cuts came into effect this week

Claire Trevett is the NZ Herald’s political editor. She started at the NZ Herald in 2003 and joined the Press Gallery team in 2007.

OPINION

National Party leader Christopher Luxon

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Politics