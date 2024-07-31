Advertisement
Former Health NZ board members disappointed in Prime Minister Christopher Luxon’s ‘personal’ and ‘baseless’ comments

Dr Curtis Walker said accusations the former Health NZ board were financially illiterate were inaccurate. Photo / RNZ, Karen Brown

Former board members at Health NZ say they are disappointed in the Prime Minister’s personal attacks on their credibility, with one board member describing Christopher Luxon’s comments as “disinformation”.

Luxon and Finance Minister Nicola Willis

