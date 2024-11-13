Tesla and SpaceX chief executive has been named by US President-elect Donald Trump to lead a department charged with battling Government inefficiency. Photo / AP

Luxon’s coalition Government has also wanted to cut down on regulation and find efficiencies across Government departments to cut down on spending.

Asked by the Herald what tips he would send Musk, Luxon said: “I just say stay focused on outcomes, make sure you are getting good value for money and that every dollar is counting to improving the daily lives of your citizenry.”

Musk has previously expressed interest in Luxon’s governance.

Last October, Musk congratulated him on National’s election victory.

In September, Musk replied on X to a video Luxon shared of him in Malaysia. He said, “I like the new NZ PM”, who, he said, had “good energy and talks directly to the public”.

Musk became a key supporter of Trump ahead of the former President’s re-election last week. He’s previously been vocal about the need to find Government effiencies and proposed giving the agency the Doge acronym, in what appears to be a reference to the Japanese Shiba Inu dog meme and Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

Trump said the Doge would provide advice and guidance to his administration to drive large-scale structural reform and “create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before”. He said the department’s work will conclude by July 4, 2026 – the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.

Posting to X afterwards, Musk said Doge’s actions “will be posted online for maximum transparency”.

“Anytime the public thinks we are cutting something important or not cutting something wasteful, just let us know!” he wrote.

“We will also have a leaderboard for most insanely dumb spending of your tax dollars. This will be both extremely tragic and extremely entertaining.”

Luxon had his first conversation with Trump on Tuesday, which the New Zealand Prime Minister called “very positive”. He said Trump had an “obvious” respect for New Zealand.

“He called me and we congratulated him on his election victory. We talked a little ... he’s got a lot of attachment to New Zealand, it’s a place he speaks very highly of.

“He was aware of our new Government and myself ... he spoke very warmly about New Zealand. We both talked about the long relationship the two countries have together as two important democracies.”

The conversation touched on the economic challenges in their respective countries and global conflicts, especially Ukraine and in the Middle East.

“It was really just a relational chance to say hello. We committed we would catch up in person at some future forum.”

He told the Herald that Musk was not part of Tuesday’s conversation.

