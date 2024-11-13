US President-elect Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Musk, the billionaire head of Tesla, SpaceX, X and other businesses, with entrepreneur and former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy would lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).
“Together, these two wonderful Americans will pave the way for my administration to dismantle Government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure federal agencies,” Trump said.
Musk said it would “send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in Government waste, which is a lot of people”.
The Trump statement said the department may be the “Manhattan Project” of “our time”. The Manhattan Project was the scientific research development project that led to the production of the first nuclear weapons.
Asked by the Herald what tips he would send Musk, Luxon said: “I just say stay focused on outcomes, make sure you are getting good value for money and that every dollar is counting to improving the daily lives of your citizenry.”
Musk has previously expressed interest in Luxon’s governance.
Last October, Musk congratulated him on National’s election victory.
In September, Musk replied on X to a video Luxon shared of him in Malaysia. He said, “I like the new NZ PM”, who, he said, had “good energy and talks directly to the public”.
Musk became a key supporter of Trump ahead of the former President’s re-election last week. He’s previously been vocal about the need to find Government effiencies and proposed giving the agency the Doge acronym, in what appears to be a reference to the Japanese Shiba Inu dog meme and Dogecoin cryptocurrency.
Trump said the Doge would provide advice and guidance to his administration to drive large-scale structural reform and “create an entrepreneurial approach to Government never seen before”. He said the department’s work will conclude by July 4, 2026 – the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence.
Posting to X afterwards, Musk said Doge’s actions “will be posted online for maximum transparency”.
“Anytime the public thinks we are cutting something important or not cutting something wasteful, just let us know!” he wrote.
“We will also have a leaderboard for most insanely dumb spending of your tax dollars. This will be both extremely tragic and extremely entertaining.”