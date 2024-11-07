Prime Minister Christopher Luxon is keeping his personal opinions about Donald Trump’s election to himself.

Speaking from a new aluminium can factory in South Auckland, Luxon addressed concerns about Trump’s suggestion on the campaign trail that he would put a 20% tariff on imports from foreign countries, New Zealand included.

Luxon appeared unsure whether the United States President-elect really would introduce a 20% tariff on New Zealand exports to the US after his inauguration next year.

“It’s a new administration. They’re just getting over their win. They’ll take time to settle into what they want to do,” he said.

“What I’m confident about is that we’ll find a way to work incredibly well with the US.”

Luxon refused to tell the Herald his personal opinions about the election.

When it was pointed out to Luxon that he once had election hoardings for the Democrats on his lawn when he lived in Chicago, and has spoken of his admiration for former President Barack Obama in the past, he still declined to say whether yesterday’s result left him disappointed.

The responsibility to forge a relationship with Trump and his administration will fall on Luxon.

His Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters told media as he walked into Parliament that Luxon would head to the US before him.

Peters said the Government would be “hitting the ground running” and a lot of preparation had already happened in anticipation of a possible change in US administration.

He wouldn’t commit to securing a trade deal over the next four years nor say what the Government would do differently this time: “You’ll have to find out after I have spoken to them”.

Peters was asked the first question during Question Time on Thursday, about how the results of the US election may affect New Zealand. He said any result would have a “significant impact” on New Zealand, the Indo-Pacific, and the world, and the Republican’s election “would be no exception”.

“We congratulate President Trump and [Vice-President-elect] JD Vance on the election victory and we look forward to working with them and their incoming administration,” Peters said.

“But also we acknowledge the contribution of outgoing President Joe Biden and his Administration.”

He said the US was one of New Zealand’s “closest and most important partners” and the Government planned to “further enhance our relationship”.

Peters reiterated previous comments about being prepared to engage with the new Trump administration, including having the “right people” in Washington.

Harris concedes to Trump

Democratic candidate Vice-President Kamala Harris conceded the election to Trump over the phone after he secured his political comeback four years after leaving the White House.

“America has given us an unprecedented and powerful mandate,” Trump said on Wednesday night NZT, speaking to a rowdy crowd of supporters at the Palm Beach County Convention Centre in Florida.

Donald Trump has claimed victory in the US election, flanked by wife Melania and son Barron. Photo / AFP

Trump thanked the American people.

“This will be the golden age of America. This is a magnificent victory for the American people that will allow us to make America great again,” he said.

Trump then praised Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, who gave US$120 million ($201m) to his campaign. Trump has said he would give Musk a role in his administration as head of an efficiency commission.

Supporters react as Fox News projects Donald Trump is elected president. Photo / AFP

Trump’s path to victory became evident after he won key battleground states Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Georgia, and maintained leads in other swing states.

Harris left her election watch party without speaking to her supporters. She was at her old varsity Howard University. Her campaign co-chairman Cedric Richmond told the shrinking crowds Harris would not be speaking publicly just after midnight local time.

“We still have votes to count,” he said.

Supporters react to election results during an election night event for US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris at Howard University in Washington, DC. Photo / AFP

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.