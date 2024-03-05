The Government reveals its plan to get transport back on track, a wild start to autumn so what’s in store today? And the US Supreme Court clears the way for Donald Trump in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

OPINION

Welcome to the Politics Briefing. Christopher Luxon is very fond of saying he is not going to take lectures from the Opposition, which is usually followed by a lecture from him on the faults of the last Government and some cost blow-out.

But after the past week, his Government has lost some of its fiscal righteousness - be it his decision to take an accommodation allowance of $1000 a week when Premier House was available, or slogging motorists with a $50 hike in annual rego renewal fees this term during a cost of living crisis. Ouch!

The price of procrastination

There is much in Simeon Brown’s draft Government Policy Statement on land transport to be applauded, including big roading projects such as expanding four lanes into Northland, targeting potholes, ending the obsession with speed bumps, and exploring funding options for faster builds - all well-signalled.

But promises are never free. The promise not to increase fuel excise duty in the current term of the Government will be met, but it will be imposed in any second term the Government gets, and motorists will get hammered with a 47 per cent spike in rego fees (on a petrol private passenger car) which was not signalled before. Rego fees have not gone up for ages, and nor has the level of fines. But that is a big flashing sign in support of incrementalism. In the end, incremental increases are less painful and fairer.

Successive governments have put things on the back-burner that they should have done for fear of a negative headline. It is a false economy. That applies to the deferred maintenance and/or upgrades of Premier House and the increasingly poor record of the Air Force Boeing-200s - now 31 years old. Today’s breakdown has delayed Luxon’s visit to Melbourne to attend a summit for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean). If anyone can get the planes replaced, it will be new Defence Minister Judith Collins.

Premier House is an historical asset that needs to be protected through regular maintenance. Luxon has attempted to link his decision to stay in his apartment with the “need” to spend $30 million on Premier House. That is not credible. The $30m is at the upper end. It would be a nice-to-do. According to Chris Hipkins, who stayed there occasionally when he was PM, it is perfectly liveable, although needs some improvements. Luxon should not be criticised for wanting to remain in his apartment, but for claiming the allowance and giving such spurious reasons for doing so. Top marks to Newstalk ZB talkback callers for apparently changing his mind.

MPs weigh in on rally assault

Meanwhile, politicians are condemning the outcome of a district court case yesterday in which a young man who punched a pensioner three times in the head at the Posie Parker protest last year was discharged without conviction and got permanent name suppression. Acting Prime Minister Winston Peters has clearly breached the spirit if not the rule in the Cabinet Manual in tweeting about it last night: “The cabinet manual means a minister cannot comment on the court sentencing of man for a blatant assault - no matter how ridiculous and out of touch the sentencing is.”

Quote unquote

“He speaks politics as a second language” - commentator Liam Hehir puts Christopher Luxon’s decision to take an accommodation allowance down to political inexperience (RNZ).

Micro quiz

Where was Sir Robert Muldoon’s official residence as Prime Minister and, for a bonus point, where was Sir Keith Holyoake’s? (Answers below.)

Brickbat

David Seymour. Photo / RNZ, Samuel Rillstone

Goes to Act leader David Seymour for suggesting 25 per cent of the school lunch programme was wasted - it was 12 per cent, according to the Treasury report.

Bouquet

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Photo / AP

Goes to Anthony Albanese, Australia’s Prime Minister, who invited Christopher Luxon to the Asean summit he is holding in Melbourne - but could you send your plane next time to pick him up?

Quiz answer: Vogel House in Lower Hutt and Pipitea St, Thorndon.

