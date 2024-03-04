Voter fraud: 55 people alleged to have voted more than once at 2023 General Election

Voting more than once is an offence under section 215 of the Electoral Act.

Voting more than once is an offence under section 215 of the Electoral Act.

Fifty-five people allegedly voted more than once in last year’s general election and their names have been passed on to police.

The Electoral Commission said the number of people who allegedly voted more than once was similar to previous elections.

It referred 48 people to police in 2020, 37 in 2017, 126 in 2014 and 63 in 2011.

The commission would not discuss the matter further as it was now with police.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.