The National Party has made an embarrassing mistake on social media after twice mixing up the year in which New Zealand women achieved the right to vote.
In a post marking the 131st anniversary of New Zealand becoming the first country in the world to grant women the vote, the National Party shared a picture on social media platform X at 8.44am on Thursday of Kate Sheppard with the caption “On this day in 1983, women won the right to vote in New Zealand”.
At 9.04am, 20 minutes after the first post, the party attempted to correct it, but, instead tweeted “On this day in 1883, women won the right to vote in New Zealand”.
Two minutes later, the party finally tweeted the correct date: “On this day in 1893, women won the right to vote in New Zealand.”