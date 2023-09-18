Suffrage 130: 30 New Zealand women we admire

On September 19, 2023, Aotearoa New Zealand marks the 130th anniversary of Women’s Suffrage. On that day in 1893, the country became the first in the world to enshrine in law the right of women to vote in parliamentary elections.

To mark the milestone and pay tribute to the enduring legacy and contributions of the suffragists, the Herald is highlighting the contributions of some of the most influential women in today’s society, looking at what makes them inspiring - and who inspires them.

Spread across six categories, the list of 30 New Zealand women we admire includes wāhine working in politics, entertainment, business, sport, arts and culture and around social issues.

The women on this list, which is by no means a ranking of any sort, all lead inspirational lives and, beyond their own achievements, devote themselves to empowering the lives and work of other women.