Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Politics and policing: Andrew Coster’s exit means cops can crack down on crime – Heather du Plessis-Allan

Heather du Plessis-Allan
By
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon on Police Commissioner Andrew Coster's appointment as the head of the Government’s Social Investment Agency. Video / Mark Mitchell

THREE KEY FACTS

Heather du Plessis-Allan is the Drive host for Newstalk ZB.

OPINION

Few appear to be mourning the departure of Andrew Coster from the Police Commissioner’s job.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

When he announced he would be leaving the post early, the celebratory texts and emails started arriving.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand