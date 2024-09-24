That letter set out the new Government’s policies, Mitchell’s expectation that police use the powers they were given, targeted youth crime and focused on “core policing”, including an expectation for Coster to overcome challenges with law and order and address Mitchell’s concern about a decline in public confidence.
Mitchell today said he didn’t regret his criticism, saying that was the “job of Opposition”.
“[Coster] was working under a Labour Government that had very poor policy settings which meant that we were getting very poor outcomes and going backwards in terms of public safety so no, not at all.”
He accepted he hadn’t approved of Coster’s policing by consent approach but was confident Coster had worked to achieve the Government’s targets and historical criticism wouldn’t disrupt relationships with National MPs going forward.
Adam Pearse is a political reporter in the NZ Herald Press Gallery team, based at Parliament. He has worked for NZME since 2018, covering sport and health for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei before moving to the NZ Herald in Auckland, covering Covid-19 and crime.