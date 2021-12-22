Police urge drivers to take care following 10 deaths in 'tragic' seven days on the road

There have been several deaths this week on the roads. Photo / NZME

There have been several deaths this week on the roads. Photo / NZME

New Zealand Police are urging Kiwis to extra take care while travelling to their holiday destination after several tragic of deaths on our roads in the lead-up to Christmas.

In the last seven days 10 people have died, eight people since Monday alone.

Police are warning that significant increases in traffic volume over the next four to five days increases the crash risk, due to people driving on unfamiliar roads, more alcohol being consumed and drivers being fatigued.

Assistant commissioner Bruce O'Brien said people should be planning for Christmas and the holiday season, not planning tangi and funerals for loved ones.

"The impact on whānau, friends and communities cannot be measured when someone is killed in a road crash.

"It's also incredibly frustrating for Police to see people losing their lives in completely preventable incidents."

O'Brien said the same things were killing people on our roads.

"Speed, alcohol, distraction and unrestrained drivers and passengers are still the cause of death and serious injury."

Just yesterday a motorcyclist was killed in a collision in Canterbury, another person died following a crash involving a ute and a milk tanker in the Waipa district and last night a pedestrian died in a crash in Rotorua.

Today eight people were injured, one seriously, following a three-way crash with two cars and a bus near Auckland Zoo.

In the statement police asked drivers to remain focused on preventing these four main behaviours and be patient as everyone is trying to get to loved ones safely.

"We'd rather you arrive alive than not at all," the statement said.

"Police will continue to have a visible presence on New Zealand roads this summer, taking enforcement action where necessary, but ultimately, drivers have the responsibility to keep their passengers, other road users, and themselves safe this holiday period."

As of 8am this morning, police said 310 people have died on New Zealand roads in 2021.