Police release image of shoe in hope of identifying seriously injured motorcyclist

The shoe the man was wearing. Photo / Supplied

Police are appealing to the public for assistance to help identify a young male who was seriously injured in a crash last night in Weymouth.

The man was taken to hospital in a critical condition after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a vehicle on Damian Way at around 11pm last night.

Police said in a statement that the man is of Maori or Pacific Island ethnicity, and is approximately 17 to 22 years old.

"He is slim build with short black facial hair around the chin and top lip. He is between five feet eight inches and six feet tall."

Police said he has a faint mole above his left eyebrow and was wearing a black top with a Kathmandu puffer jacket, which is black on the outside and bright red on the inside.

"He was also wearing black Nike trackpants and grey Nike shoes, which have a red coloured-tick on the side and are size 10."

Police are wanting to hear from anyone who knows a male who matches the above description who they haven't been able to contact since 11pm last night.

Anyone with any information around the possible identity of this male is urged to contact Police on 105, quoting file number 211223/0593.

Another person died at the scene in a serious crash in Taupō overnight.

Emergency services were called to a crash after a car hit a pedestrian in Broadlands Rd in Taupō about 1.15am

Police are making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the coroner and are appealing for sightings or dashcam footage of a man walking on Broadlands Rd between midnight and 1.30am, a police media statement said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 105 and quote P049046921.

Information can also be passed on anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.