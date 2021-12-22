Eight people injured following collision between two vehicles and bus near Auckland Zoo

Eight people have been injured in the incident. Video / Supplied

Eight people are being treated for injuries and one person has been taken to hospital following a collision between two vehicles and a bus in the Auckland suburb of Pt Chevalier, close to the zoo.

St John has confirmed three vehicles were involved in the incident and one person has suffered serious injuries.

In a statement, police said the second vehicle had gone into the first, then a bus crashed into the second vehicle on Great North Rd.

The incident occurred near the junction with Motions Rd.

The driver of one of the vehicles has been transported to hospital with moderate injuries, and no other significant injuries have been reported.

Great North Rd is closed and diversions are in place with traffic being re-routed.

- More to come