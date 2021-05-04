Website of the Year

New ZealandUpdated

Police respond to serious incident at Barnett Ave, in Sydenham, Christchurch

Emergency services are responding to a serious incident in Christchurch. Photo / George Heard

Police are responding to a serious incident in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to an address at Barnett Ave in the Sydenham area of the city just before 3pm today.

Six police cars, a fire truck and two ambulances are at a group of housing units owned by Otautahi Community Housing Trust.

St John have referred all media enquiries to police.

It comes less than a fortnight after Kenneth Daniel Hawkins, 50, was allegedly stabbed to death at the community housing complex where he lived in Sydenham.

A homicide probe was launched and a 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murdering Hawkins.

More soon.