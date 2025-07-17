Frances (Sesi) Latu-Vailea, daughter Oneahi Vailea, and niece Marly Tulua were killed in the Masters Rd crash.

Principal says community ‘deeply saddened’ after students killed in Waiuku triple-fatality

Mauku Primary School’s principal says the community is “deeply saddened” by the triple-fatal crash in Waiuku that killed two students.

Frances (Sesi) Latu-Vailea, her daughter Oneahi Vailea and niece Marly Tulua were saddened’ after students killed in Waiuku triple-fatal crash ">killed when the car they were in crashed on Masters Rd on Tuesday afternoon. The trio died at the scene.

They were heading home from school when the accident happened.

In a statement released to the Herald, Mauku Primary School principal James Christie said the tragic accident had impacted the school community.

“We are deeply saddened by a tragic accident that has impacted our school community,” he said.