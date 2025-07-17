Advertisement
Principal says community ‘deeply saddened’ after students killed in Waiuku triple-fatality

Jazlyn Whales
By
Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Frances (Sesi) Latu-Vailea, daughter Oneahi Vailea, and niece Marly Tulua were killed in the Masters Rd crash.

Mauku Primary School’s principal says the community is “deeply saddened” by the triple-fatal crash in Waiuku that killed two students.

Frances (Sesi) Latu-Vailea, her daughter Oneahi Vailea and niece Marly Tulua were saddened’ after students killed in Waiuku triple-fatal crash ">killed when the car they were in crashed on Masters Rd on Tuesday afternoon. The trio died at the scene.

