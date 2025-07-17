“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the whānau affected during this incredibly difficult time.”
“We are working closely with the Ministry of Education and following their guidance to make sure we are providing the best possible support to our students, staff, and wider community.
“We kindly ask for privacy and space as we focus on supporting those most affected.”
Leisa Maddix, a Ministry of Education spokesperson, confirmed a Traumatic Incident Team would be working with the school community and ”available on site as long as needed”.
A family member, who did not want to be named, described the two children as bubbly and smiley tots, curious and full of love, whose lives were taken much too soon.
She said Oneahi was excited to be in her first term of school.
“She loved dinosaurs and singing and dancing.”
Latu-Vailea was described as a doting mum and helpful friend who loved life and those close to her.
She leaves behind three sons, including a baby just eight weeks old. Her husband is now their sole caregiver.
As of 9am Friday, a Givealittle page has raised over $72,000 for the grieving family.
The family member said Latu-Vailea’s widower, Amanaki Vailea, had been “overwhelmed” by the community support, and was thankful for the opportunity to grieve without worrying about the mortgage.