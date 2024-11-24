The 29-year-old is one of five fatalities on New Zealand’s roads in just 27 hours.

There were two other serious crashes in Auckland, one at Waitoki in Rodney and another at Takanini.

Police said two people died in the triple-vehicle collision at Takanini.

Officers were called to the intersection of Great South Rd and Walter Strevens Drive at about 12.25am on Sunday.

A truck and two cars were involved in the crash.

“Two people in one of the cars died, while the driver of the second car had minor injuries. The driver of the truck was uninjured,” a police spokesman said.

Emergency services attended a horrific crash on Great South Rd in Takanini that resulted in multiple fatalities Photo / Hayden Woodward.

“Cordons were in place for several hours, and the Serious Crash Unit attended the scene.”

Hato Hone St John said it took one person to Middlemore Hospital with critical injuries.

St John responded at 12.23am, sending one ambulance, three rapid response units and one manager to the incident, a spokeswoman said.

Meanwhile, in Waitoki, St John sent two ambulances, two rapid response units and an operations manager to Kahikatea Flat Rd about 10pm yesterday.

Two people were taken to Auckland City Hospital with critical injuries, St John said.

Police confirmed emergency services responded to the crash and said the Serious Crash Unit had attended the scene.

A police spokesman said the two people fighting for their lives were the drivers of the two cars which collided.

Emergency services are attending a horrific crash on Great South Rd in Takanini that resulted in multiple fatalities. Photo / Hayden Woodward.

One person died following a crash involving two motorbikes on Ongaroto Rd/State Highway 30, about 2km west of Tram Rd in Kinleith on Saturday.

Emergency services responded to the scene at about 12.45pm.

One person was found in a critical condition. However, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful and they died at the scene.

A second person was transported to hospital in a moderate condition.

In a separate incident, one person died and four others were injured in a crash involving three vehicles on State Highway 2 in Waiotahe, near Ōpōtiki.

Emergency services responded to the crash at about 2pm on Saturday.

One person died at the scene.

One person was taken to Tauranga Hospital with serious injuries, another person was transported to Waikato Hospital with serious injuries and two people were taken to Whakatāne Hospital with moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit investigated both crash scenes and police inquiries continue.

Sign up to The Daily H, a free newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.