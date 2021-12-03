Police kept busy with bad behaviour on Auckland's first night of freedom

Bar and restaurant owners will be hoping Auckland's nightlife recovers (file photo). Photo / Mike Scott

Ben Leahy is a reporter for the New Zealand Herald

Aucklanders swept into bars and restaurants for their first night of freedom under the traffic light system yesterday, however police have been kept busy dealing with many getting very drunk.

The troubles included a serious assault on Karangahape Rd that left a person in hospital.

Police said the central city had "notably" fewer people partying compared to an ordinary pre-Covid-19 restriction Friday night.

"However, police were kept busy with a number of disorder-related incidents involving highly-intoxicated people," a spokeswoman said.

"One person is in a serious condition in Auckland Hospital after being assaulted on Karangahape Rd last night."

A 22-year-old man has been arrested and charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is due to appear in the Auckland District Court today.