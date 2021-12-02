Napier shooting: Police confirm man suffered 'gunshot wound' in Marewa

Emergency services tend to the injured man after the incident in Marewa. Photo / Paul Taylor

Police have confirmed a man was shot during an incident in Napier on Thursday which resulted in armed police swarming the area and locking down a street.

Police were called to Nuffield Ave in Marewa, between Massey Cres and Seddon Cres, about 3.30pm on Thursday over an alleged assault.

Armed police cordoned off the area until 4.50pm, with one 38-year-old man taken to hospital with a bloodied leg.

"Police can confirm that a male received a gunshot wound to his leg at an address in Marewa, Napier, yesterday," a police spokesman said on Friday.

One man was taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. Photo / Paul Taylor

"He was transported to hospital for treatment. The injury was non-life threatening.

"Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident and are speaking to witnesses."

Police have asked anyone with information to call 105, or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number 211202/1399.

MORE TO COME.