Police escort bleeding man off Hawke's Bay property after shutting down Napier street

Police escort an injured man off a Nuffield Ave property in Napier. Photo / NZME

A bloodied man has been taken to hospital and a cordon lifted along a Napier street after armed police swarmed the area.

The man, 38, was taken from a Nuffield Ave property in Marewa to Hawke's Bay Hospital this afternoon, bleeding from a leg injury.

Police said he suffered non life-threatening injuries.

Police cordoned off a section of Nuffield Ave, between Massey Cres and Seddon Cres, after being called about 3.30pm over an alleged assault. The cordon was removed about 4.50pm.

Armed police had been at the intersection of Nuffield Ave and Massey Cres.

At least seven police vehicles were at the scene.

A St John Ambulance vehicle arrived about 4.10pm, and left 25 minutes later with the man.

A woman at home in Nuffield Ave said she had been concerned to see a large police presence along the road.

"I don't know what on Earth is happening," she said, adding police had told her to stay indoors.

The woman said she could see about eight police cars and several officers standing on the street, some holding rifles.